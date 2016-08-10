Omega Psi Phi hosting 2nd Annual P-3 Experience: Pinot, Paintings, and Poetry

ATLANTA — The men of the Delta Mu Mu Chapter (DMM) of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. are preparing for the summer’s hottest event. The same chapter that brought the nation’s favorite spring event “Sundresses & Seersuckers®,” presents another captivating affair, “The 2nd Annual P-3 Experience: Pinot, Paintings, and Poetry,” on Aug. 13, 2016 at the Heritage in Sandy Springs, Ga., from 4 to 7 p.m.

This event will feature the finest of wines from Napa Valley wineries that produce vinos proven to stand proudly alongside the top wines of the world. Delta Mu Mu has built on their merits from previous events and will present an elegant afternoon of Chardonnay and expressive Cabernet Sauvignon, along with many other world renowned grapes that call the NAPA valley home and indeed thrive in their fertile soils.

In addition to providing Atlanta’s latest premier wine tasting event for the distinguished palette, Delta Mu Mu will bring for your listening ear some of Atlanta’s outstanding poetry and spoken word talent to perform in an open mic setting, comparable to some of the best sets in the nation.

Finally, to encircle the cultural experience, the brothers will present some of Atlanta’s best artwork for your visual sensation.

Truly touching all of your senses with sight, sound, and taste, the Men of Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated are indeed “Leaders Amongst Leaders” in the promoting of signature events that will make your next Atlanta Societal Experience that much more memorable!

Advance tickets can be purchased through eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2nd-annual-p-3-pinot-paintings-poetry-experience-tickets-25882271571?aff=erelexpmlt. For more information, see http://www.dmmomegas.org

