2016’s Most and Least Educated Cities

With fall semester drawing near and educational attainment having a strong connection to income level, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s Most & Least Educated Cities.

In order to locate where the most educated Americans are choosing to settle, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across nine key metrics. Our data set ranges from the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree to the educational attainment gap between women and men.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: