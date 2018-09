Thousands make deposits in Black-owned banks

Reacting to the most recent wave of shootings of Black men by police officers, thousands of African-American consumers across America are directing their dollars by opening checking and savings accounts in Black-owned banks.

A grassroots effort being called a “Spend Movement” found the nation’s Black banks receiving calls and on-line requests to open accounts.

According to National Bankers Association President Michael Grant, “This is a movement that began over 100 years ago but had become dormant as a consequence of racial integration. Thousands have been mobilized to protest with their spending power. Many African-American consumers are linking the shootings with a sense of powerlessness, feeling undervalued and disrespected.”

Many African-American bankers are hearing that Black lives do not seem to matter because less value is placed on the lives of Black people as a group in America.

Since Friday, July 8, literally thousands of checking and savings accounts have been opened at Black-owned banks.

“The Black lives matter movement is a complement to an emerging economic empowerment movement that is engulfing Black communities all over America,” stated Preston Pinkett, NBA Chairman and CEO of City National Bank, headquartered in Newark, N.J.

Hoping to manage the expectations of its expanding customer base, Black bankers are encouraging some of their prospective customers who have lost their check-writing privileges to work with bank employees to correct the situation. But the banks are also cautioning customers not to become frustrated if the bank is unable to immediately extend check- writing privileges because of past mistakes by customers.

Grant also cautioned Black consumers to be mindful of the voluminous requests that the banks are receiving on-line, in person and by telephone. He stated: “This is a very positive development for Black banks. They have always provided a disproportionate share of the small business loans and consumer loans to African-Americans. Ironically, it seems that we have gone full circle back to where we were before desegregation. The Black community is turning inward and seeking to provide security for itself. And few would argue against the notion that nearly every major social issue plaguing Black people in America can find its roots in economic deprivation.

The National Bankers Association, founded in 1927, is a consortium of African-American, Hispanic, Asian, Native American and women-owned banks. The organization is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The following is a listing of all NBA banks:

ALABAMA Commonwealth National Bank P. O. Box 2326 Mobile, AL 36652 (251) 476-5938, X105 (251) 476-9488 Fax REGION I – African-American

Neill W. Wright President Liberty Bank and Trust 660 Adams Avenue Montgomery, AL 36104 (334) 262- 0800 (334) 262- 0838 Fax nwright@libertybank.net REGION I – African-American CALIFORNIA William Lu President & CEO Saigon National Bank 15606 Brookhurst Street Westminster, CA 92262 (714) 338-8700 (714) 338-8730 Fax blu@SaigonNational.com

REGION V-Asian-Vietnamese

Kevin Cohee President / CEO OneUnited Bank 3863 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016 kcohee@oneunited.com REGION V – African-American Robert Lussier President & CEO Trans Pacific National Bank 55 Second Street, Suite 100 San Francisco, CA 94105 (415) 543-1052 (415) 543-3377 Fax rlussier@tpnb.com

REGION V – WOB

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr. President & CEO Industrial Bank 4812 Georgia Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20011 (202) 722-2014 (202) 722-2040 Fax dmitchell@industrial-bank.com REGION II – African-American FLORIDA Kevin Cohee President / CEO OneUnited Bank 3275 NW 79th St. Miami, FL 33147 kcohee@oneunited.com

REGION I – African-American

GEORGIA Cynthia Day President & CEO Citizens Trust Bank 75 Piedmont Avenue Atlanta, GA 30303 (404) 575-8300 (404) 575-8311 Fax Cynthia.Day@CTBATL.com

REGION I – African-American

Robert E. James President Carver State Bank P. O. Box 2769 Savannah, GA 31402 (912) 233-9971 (912) 232-8666 Fax RJames@carverstatebank.com REGION I – African-American KANSAS Sachitra Padamabhan Chairman & President CBW Bank P. O. Box 287 Weir, KS 66781 (620) 396-8221 (620) 396-8402 FAX suchitra@cbwbank.com

REGION III-Asian Alden J. McDonald President & CEO Liberty Bank & Trust 1314 N. 5th Kansas City, KS 66101 913-321-7200 ajmcdonald@libertybank.net

REGION III – African-American

KENTUCKY Pedro A. Bryant Chairman, President & CEO Metro Bank 900 S. 12th St. Louisville, KY 40210 (502) 775-4553 (502) 775-5323 FAX pedrob@metrobankky.com REGION III – African-American ILLINOIS Alden J. McDonald, Jr. President Liberty Bank & Trust Co. 1111 S. Homan Avenue Chicago, IL 60624 (773) 533-6900, X239 (773) 533-8512 Fax ajmcdonald@libertybank.net REGION III – African-American Seaway Bank & Trust Company 645 East 87th Street Chicago, IL 60619 (773) 487-4800 (773) 487-0452 Fax execdesk@seawaybank.us REGION III – African-American Frank Wang President International Bank of Chicago 1860 North Mannheim Road Stone Park, IL 60165 (708) 410-2899 (708) 410-2696 Fax Robert.Klamp@INBK.com

REGION III – Asian

LOUISIANA Alden J. McDonald, Jr. President & CEO Liberty Bank & Trust Company P. O. Box 60131 New Orleans, LA 70160 (504) 240-5161 (504) 240-5166 Fax ajmcdonald@libertybank.net REGION I – African-American MARYLAND Joseph Haskins Chairman & CEO The Harbor Bank of Maryland 25 West Fayette Street Baltimore, MD 21202 (410) 528-1882 (410) 951-1858 Fax jhaskins@theharborbank.com REGION II – African-American MASSACHUSETTS Kevin Cohee Chairman & CEO OneUnited Bank 100 Franklin Street, Suite 600 Boston, MA 02110 (617) 457-4400 (617) 457-4435 Fax kcohee@oneunited.com REGION II – African-American MICHIGAN Barry Clay President & CEO First Independence Bank 44 Michigan Avenue Detroit, MI 48226 (313) 256-8466 (313) 256-8811 Fax bclay@firstindependence.com REGION III – African-American Alden J. McDonald President & CEO Liberty Bank & Trust 9108 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202 313-873-3310 ajmcdonald@libertybank.net REGION III – African-American MISSISSIPPI Alden J. McDonald President & CEO Liberty Bank & Trust 2325 Livingston Rd. Jackson, MS 39201 (601) 987-6730 ajmcdonald@libertybank.net REGION I – African-American MISSOURI Alden J. McDonald President & CEO Liberty Bank & Trust 1670 E. 63rd St. Kansas City, MO 64110 (816) 822-8560 ajmcdonald@libertybank.net REGION I – African-American NEW JERSEY Preston Pinkett III President & CEO City National Bank of New Jersey 900 Broad Street Newark, NJ 07102 (973) 624-0865 (973) 624-1879 Fax ppinkett@citynatbank.com REGION II – African-American NEW YORK Preston Pinkett III President & CEO City National Bank of New Jersey 382 W. 125th St. New York, NY 10027 (212) 865-4763 ppinkett@citynatbank.com REGION II – African-American NORTH CAROLINA James H. Sills III President & CEO Mechanics & Farmers Bank P. O. Box 1932 Durham, N. C. 27702 (919) 687-7800,X-816 (910) 687-7821 FAX Jim.Sills@mfbonline.com REGION I – African-American OKLAHOMA Steve Riff President & CEO First State Bank of Porter P. O. Box 250 Locust Grove, OK 74352 (918) 479-5001 (918) 483-3362 Fax steveriff@valornet.com REGION I – Native American PENNSYLVANIA Evelyn F. Smalls President & CEO United Bank of Philadelphia 30 S. 15th Street, 12th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 351-4600 X105 (215) 231-3673 Fax esmalls@unitedbankofphiladelphia.com

REGION II – African-American SOUTH CAROLINA John Kreighbaum President and CEO South Carolina Community Bank P. O. Box 425 1545 Sumter Street Columbia, S.C. 29202 (803) 733-8100, X1104 (803) 254-0150 Fax REGION I – African-American TENNESSEE Deborah A. Cole President & CEO Citizens Bank 1917 Heiman Street Nashville, TN 37208 (615) 327-9787 (615) 329-4843 Fax dcole@bankcbn.com REGION I – African-American Jesse Turner, Jr. President & CEO Tri-State Bank of Memphis 180 S. Main P. O. Box 2007 Memphis, TN 38101 (901) 525-0384 (901) 526-8608 Fax lshaw@tristatebank.com REGION I – African-American TEXAS Ignacio Urrabazo, Jr. President Commerce Bank 5800 San Dario Street Laredo, TX 78041 (956) 724-2424 (956) 728-8247 iurrabazo@ibc.com REGION IV – Hispanic

John Scroggins President & CEO Unity National Bank 2602 Blodgett Street Houston, TX 77004 (713) 387-7401 (713) 387-5040 Fax jscroggins@unitybanktexas.com REGION IV – African-American Nativido Lozano III Vice President International Bank of Commerce P. O. Drawer 1359 1200 San Bernardo Avenue Laredo, TX 78040 (956) 722-7611 (956) 726-6692 Fax nlozano@ibc.com REGION IV – Hispanic Lee Reed Sr. Vice President International Bank of Commerce 1600 Ruben Torres Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526 (956) 547-1019 (956) 547-1029 Fax lreed@ibc.com REGION IV – Hispanic VIRGINIA Kelvin G. Perry President First State Bank PO Box 6400,201 N. Union Street Danville, VA 24541 (434) 792-0198 (434) 792-4978 Fax Kperry@efirststatebank.com REGION II – African-American WISCONSIN Seaway Bank & Trust Company 645 East 87th Street Chicago, IL 60619 (773) 487-4800 (773) 487-0452 Fax execdesk@seawaybank.us REGION III – African-American

Thousands make deposits in Black-owned banks was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

