Video shows gruesome aftermath of Minnesota police shooting

Reynolds said Thursday that he was killed even though he complied with the officer’s instructions. She told reporters that Castile did “nothing but what the police officer asked of us, which was to put your hands in the air and get your license and registration.”

In addition to seeking help from the Justice Department, Gov. Mark Dayton said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had opened its own investigation.

Speaking to CNN, Castile’s mother said that she suspected she would never learn the whole truth about her son’s death.

“I think he was just black in the wrong place,” Valerie Castile said early Thursday, adding that she had underlined to her children that they must do what authorities tell them to do to survive.

“I know my son … we know black people have been killed … I always told them, whatever you do when you get stopped by police, comply, comply, comply.”

Police did not release any details about the officer who fired except to say he had been placed on paid administrative leave. Reynolds described him as Asian.

It was the second fatal police shooting this week, coming only days after a black 37-year-old man was killed by officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling’s death was caught on video.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into Sterling’s shooting, which took place after he scuffled with two white police officers outside a convenience store.

Castile’s cousin, Antonio Johnson, told the Star Tribune that because Castile was a black man driving in a largely middle-class suburb, he “was immediately criminally profiled and he lost his life over it.”

The site of the shooting in Falcon Heights is close to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and not far from a clutch of fields associated with the University of Minnesota’s agricultural campus.

Late Wednesday, protesters moved to the governor’s mansion in nearby St. Paul, where around 200 people chanted and demanded action from Dayton, a Democrat. About 50 protesters stayed through the night.

The video posted Wednesday night on Facebook Live shows the woman in a car next to a bloodied man slumped in a seat. A clearly distraught person who appears to be a police officer stands at the car’s window, telling the woman to keep her hands where they are and intermittently swearing.

The interim police chief in nearby St. Anthony, Jon Mangseth, said he was aware of the Facebook video but did not comment on it.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday from The Associated Press.

Facebook Live is a form of internet broadcasting that can be initiated in seconds from the Facebook app. In a few taps, users can send live video straight from their smartphones to friends or to a wider audience.

On the video, the officer tells her to keep her hands up and says: “I told him not to reach for it. I told him to get his hand out.”

“You shot four bullets into him, sir. He was just getting his license and registration, sir,” the woman responds.

The video goes on to show the woman exiting the car and being handcuffed. A young girl can be seen and is heard saying at one point, “I’m scared, Mommy.”

The woman describes being put in the back seat of the police car and says, “The police just shot my boyfriend for no apparent reason.”

It was unclear whether other footage exists. Kim Brazil, the St. Anthony Police Department’s office manager, confirmed that their squad cars are equipped with dashboard cameras but said officers do not have body cameras.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Castile had worked for the St. Paul school district since he was 19. A principal described him as “a warm person and a gentle spirit” who loved his job and never missed work.

Katherine Holmquist-Burks hired Castile three years ago to supervise the cafeteria at J.J. Hill Montessori, a St. Paul magnet school with 530 students and 85 staff members.

“He stood out because he was happy, friendly and related to people well,” she said.

After learning of his death, she went to the governor’s mansion, in the same neighborhood as the school, to take part in a vigil.

“I want his name respected,” she said.

Minnesota court records online show Castile had some misdemeanor violations, mainly related to driving.

The president of the Minneapolis NAACP, Nekima Levy-Pounds, told the protest crowd she has no faith in the system in the wake of this and other police shootings of black men.

“I’m tired of the laws and policies on the books being used to justify murder,” said Levy-Pounds, a civil rights attorney. “This is completely unacceptable. Somebody say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

___

Associated Press writers Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee, Carla K. Johnson and Sarah Rankin in Chicago and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.