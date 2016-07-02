The 2016 Essence Festival kicked off on Friday with celebrities and visitors from all over flocking to the Big Easy.

Major shows from last night included Lion Babe, Michelle Williams, Babyface, Keke Wyatt, Faith Evans, Maxwell, who performed songs off his fifth studio album blackSUMMERS’night. There was also a New Edition reunion with all five original members— yes, including Bobbi Brown.

The fellas got together ahead of their biographic film New Edition: The Movie on BET to give the crowd a test of their original sound. Wearing matching suits, they seem to still have it!

Despite The Real drama, Tamar Braxton still came down to NOLA, but she was not with her former co-hosts who were partying on Bourbon Street. Instead, Tamar joined her sisters in honoring Toni Braxton with a stellar performance.

“Now… Back to the glory of GOD #sisters,” Tamar said on Instagram about the honor.

Others events included booths under the Convention Center pavilion, a Summer Color panel discussion sponsored by Cream of Nature, and a Q&A with the cast of Survivors Remorse.

RELATED STORIES:

Oprah Winfrey Set To Make Essence Festival Debut

FAB FINDS: Everything You Need For Essence Festival

Here For It: Singer Andra Day Graces The Cover Of Essence Magazine

Essence Fest Highlights: Toni Braxton Tribute, New Edition Performance And More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: