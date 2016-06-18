Rep. John Lewis commemorates the one year anniversary of the Charleston shooting

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is hard to believe it’s already been a year since a villainous and malevolent sociopath walked into the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. and, in cold blood, executed nine black parishioners at point blank range without remorse.

Dylann Roof, who dastardly fled the scene, is facing trial for 1st-degree murder for the premeditated bloodshed.

Congressman John Lewis (D-.Ga.), commemorates and honors the victims:

“It was one year ago today that Charleston, SC and this nation lost nine precious souls. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Cynthia Hurd, Tywanza Sanders, Myra Thompson, DePayne Middleton-Doctor, Daniel Simmons, Sr., Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, and Rev. Clementa Pinckney: they were mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers. They stood for the power of love to overcome the chaos of hate. Their singular faith in this principle, even in the face of death, should be a lesson to us all. Now it is our duty to realize their vision of human unity in this nation and the world around us.

“In the face of that tragedy, the Charleston community bonded together to demonstrate that hate can never prevail. The forgiving hearts of the families and loved ones of the victims proved the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr:. Indeed “hate is too heavy a burden to bear.”

“As a nation, especially in the wake of the tragedy in Orlando, we must stand up to hatred wherever we find it–in our homes, in our workplace, in our church, or in our hearts. We must continue to speak out. If we see something that is not right we must say something. We must take action.

“The people of the 5th Congressional District send their deepest condolences to the families’ of those lost and I continue to pray for their healing and the healing of our great Nation. “

