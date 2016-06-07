Entertainment
MANIC MANI: Go Bold With A Bright Monochromatic Nail Style

Just starting to dabble in nail art? This design is for you.


Roz Edward
Dressing monochromatically always gives off an air of chicness, so why wouldn’t the same happen with your nails?

Inspired by the Spring/Summer 2016 Noon by Noor collection, which included orange in both bold and subtle sherbert, as well as a heavy play on lines. You don’t have to do a difficult style to have fashionable nails.

Noon by Noor Spring 2016

Our video gives you all the directions you need.

Have the below items handy, and you can replicate this bold and bright manicure!

Manic Mani

1. Sally Hansen Moisturizing Nail Polish Remover

I like using this Sally Hansen moisturizing nail polish remover because it helps prevent dry, brittle nails.

2. Sally Hansen I Heart Nail Art Striper

Always wanted to know how people get those cool designs and perfectly straight lines on their nails? Use a striper! This will get that sherbet orange on your nails perfectly (even if you have a shaky hand)!

3. Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear in Sun Kissed

Xtreme Wear by Sally Hansen boasts color and shine. You’ll be using this shade for the stripe. Want to jazz the look up even more? Add two stripes on your ring finger only.

4. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Electra-cute

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel needs no UV light! This polish lasts up to 14 days (much longer than your regular nail polish).

VIDEO SOURCE: Hello Beautiful | PHOTO CREDIT: Hello Beautiful, Noon by Noor, Sally Hansen

