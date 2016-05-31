Entertainment
MANIC MANI: Life’s A Beach With This Updated Take On A French Manicure

Upgrade your mani with this fun look!


Roz Edward
[anvplayer video=”4217780″]

Nothing is more lady like than a french manicure. You can never go wrong with this pristine and feminine style which is perfect for both the office and the weekend.

Getting bored with the basic pink and white? Pastels are trending for spring and summer 2016, and we were inspired by the way the Monique Lhuillier‘s Spring/Summer 2016 collection juxtaposed a classic style with current trends.

Monique Lhuillier SS16

There’s nothing more classic than a french manicure, and our video gives you all the directions you need to achieve the look. We used a China Glaze Fast Forward Top Coat, but feel free to use whatever works best for you!

Manic Mani

1. Sally Hansen Moisturizing Nail Polish Remover

I like using this Sally Hansen moisturizing nail polish remover because it helps prevent dry, brittle nails.

2. China Glaze in Don’t Be Shallow

3. China Glaze in Sorry I’m Latte

With these two colors you can create a french manicure that looks like the beach water touching the sand. Upgrade your mani with this fun look!

Manic Mani

VIDEO SOURCE: Hello Beautiful | PHOTO CREDIT: Monique Lhuillier, Sally Hansen, Hello Beautiful

