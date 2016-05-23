Shirley Caesar Talks New Album ‘Fill This House,’ Clears Up Beer Commercial Controversy

Shirley Caesar‘s gearing up to release a new album, Fill This House, and calls each song a blessing. Having previously released over 20 albums, she reached out to her social media followers to submit songs for her to record for her latest.

One of the song includes her leading single, “It’s Alright It’s Ok,” featuring Anthony Hamilton. It’s a new sound for Caesar, but carries the same authenticity she’s known for. In the interview below, she talks with radio vet Cheryl Jackson about how she’s been able to remain relevant and what to expect from her new project due next month.

She also shares her feelings on a popular beer company sampling her song “I Feel Good,” a hymn she wrote in 1966 about the joys of singing for Jesus, in a commercial she did not approve.

“I pray that you’ve known my life long enough to know there’s no way in the world I would ever take part in a beer commercial. Not even a cigarette commercial,” she says.

Watch:

[anvplayer video=”4244447″]

Shirley Caesar’s Fill This House hits stores and digital outlets on June 3. Check out the track list below!

1. “It’s Alright, It’s Ok” (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

2. “He Won’t Fail You”

3. “Survive This” (feat. Hezekiah Walker)

4. “Fill This House”

5. “Need Him Now”

6. “Mother Emanuel”

7. “Prayer Changes Things”

8. “Be Happy (I Command U to Live)”

9. “Sow Righteous Seeds (Hymn)”

10. “Sow Righteous Seeds”

11. “Prayer Works”

PHOTO: Getty