HAUTE HAIR: How To Achieve The Perfect Fishtail Braid

With cornrows becoming the go-to fashion trend for mainstream celebs and outlets like Vogue (they tried it), we decided to put a modern twist on the Black girl staple.

For this segment of Haute Hair, our fabulous hairstylist Alicia Fajardo teaches #TeamBeautiful member Kai Miller how to do a flawless fishtail braid and add some spice to her naturally curly hair.

[anvplayer video=”4274110″]

