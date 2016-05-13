FAB OR FUG: Yaya DaCosta Gives 70’s Vibes At ‘The Nice Guys’ Premiere

Yaya DaCosta first got her break into the industry when she finished second on Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model.

The model and actress plays Tally in the movie The Nice Guys, featuring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe playing an unlikely crime solving duo.

Yaya DaCosta arrived at the premiere in a $1,890.00 Herve Leger multi-textured plaited jacquard jumpsuit. The piece has ruffled sleeves and the flared leg gives the allure of a 70’s vibe. The rose detailing and the beige coloring modernize this piece and make it appropriate for Spring.

Wearing both MAC and Smashbox, her makeup artist, Mecca Dickerson, opted for a dewy Spring look with a pink lip and bronzy cheeks. I love how natural she left her eyebrows for a refreshing and youthful look. Yaya wore her infamous hair in an updo to accent her high cheekbones.

Beauties, what do you think of Yaya’s vintage inspired look? Is it FAB or FUG? Vote below!

