Here Are The Top 5 Richest Hip-Hop Artists

Hip-Hop music and culture, once looked upon as an undesirable sub-culture in America, has gone mainstream and produced a new crop of millionaires with tons of money.
Forbes released a list of the top five richest hip-hop artists who have amassed multi-million dollar fortunes that combine record sales, brand endorsements, lucrative entrepreneurial endeavors, and savvy investing.
Check out the list of Hip-Hop’s Top 5 richest artists:
#5 Drake: Net Worth – $60 million
#4 Birdman: Net Worth – $110 million
#3 Jay Z: Net Worth – $610 million
#2 Dr. Dre: Net Worth – $710 million
#1 Diddy: Net Worth – $750 million
Watch the video above to see how these stars made their millions.
SOURCE: Forbes | VIDEO SOURCE: NewsOne
