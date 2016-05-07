Here’s How The Internet Reacted To Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Baby News

It’s going to be an eventful year for the Kardashians with Blac Chyna continually breaking the internet.

Last April, Chyna, 27 shared a photo of her massive engagement ring on Instagram, confirming that her and Rob Kardashian, 29 —the only male to bare the famous last name— were engaged after less than four months of dating.

Then, yesterday, the former King Of Diamonds dancer and Kardashian announced that they are expecting a baby. With rumors for weeks now, the news was confirmed via Instagram where Rob posted a pregnant Chyna emoji. Sources say she’s in her second trimester.

Chyna, who’s real name is Angela Renée White, has one child with former partner Tyga— who’s currently dating Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner. She’s from Washington, D.C. but moved to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career and relationship with Tyga.

BlacRob began dating earlier this year, in what many believed to be a direct result the family’s betrayal —Tyga with Kylie, Rob chastised for gaining weight— but clearly now, it’s more.

Well, we hope so, with a child involved.

Nonetheless, social media went insane over the announcement with reactions ranging from shock to praise. Some of the best reactions were:

blac chyna gotta give ted talks — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 6, 2016

this is basically how Blac Chyna has been plotting her revenge ever since Kylie snatched Tyga from her pic.twitter.com/XMNiYO9PmD — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) May 7, 2016

blac chyna won the game of thrones — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 6, 2016

blac chyna gonna have a kardashian, donald trump gonna be president, 2016 is a movie — shaaaky rawiya (@rawiya) May 6, 2016

Blac Chyna is the undefeated champion of pettiness & revenge — DEV (@DEVCNY) May 6, 2016

Can "Blac Chyna" be a new shade of concealer? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/aiHARmPkg9 — Rev. Melech Thomas (@MelechThomas) May 6, 2016

Blac Chyna at Kris Jenner's house rn pic.twitter.com/lZF2zbk4bj — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2016

And to add insult to injury, E! is allegedly in talks with the pair about having their own reality show, according to TMZ.

We’re gonna be honest here: This is all pretty insane and happening incredibly fast. Somewhere in this story there’s a silver lining but the hoopla of cameras and social media, distract.

Nonetheless, we can only hope their child is raised in a loving, petty-free home. Oh, and that Kylie breaks up with her starter boyfriend before this gets really weird.

