Two weeks after losing legendary singer Prince, authorities still haven’t determined his cause of death. But the musician’s personal chef told the Associated Press the icon was battling stomach and throat pain shortly before his passing.

The singer, who died April 21, began requesting foods that were easier to digest, chef Ray Roberts told the AP. He was also fighting off “waves of sore throats and frequent upset stomachs.”

Roberts, who cooked for Prince nearly every day for almost three years, said in an interview that wasn’t the man he saw nearly every night, “not even a hint. Not at all.” But Roberts did start noticing changes in Prince’s diet — he was eating less and drinking less water, and looked like he was losing weight.

“It felt like he wasn’t himself probably the last month or two,” said Roberts. “I think he was just struggling with being sick a lot.”

Prince, who didn’t eat meat, normally loved foods like roasted beets and minestrone soup with a harissa chermoula, an herb sauce from North Africa. In recent months, Roberts said, as Prince would have sore throats or seem like he wasn’t feeling well for “weeks at a time,” he would prefer smoothies and fresh juices to soothe his throat or stomach.

Roberts, who knows throat issues aren’t unusual in Minnesota’s cool climate, didn’t suspect there was a larger issue.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the beloved entertainer died from an overdose from prescription drugs.

An investigation continues.

