Do It For The ‘Gram!: 6 Tips to Take Your Instagram Account To The Next Level

They say that first impressions make for lasting impressions or that you only have one chance to make a first impression. Well, in the age of social media, this is definitely holding up to be very true. Anyone from a potential beau to a potential employer is checking you out online and you want to give them something worth seeing!

If you’re honest with yourself, you do it, too! The minute you find out someone’s IG handle, you’re off to see their page and pass a few judgements draw a few conclusions.

TIP #1: WHO ARE YOU?

The first step to a great IG is deciding which part of yourself you want to feature. This isn’t about fabricating a life that doesn’t exist; it’s about curating the best moments in your life. When people come to your page, your message should be very clear.

For example, if you’re a photographer, you may want your page to feature great imagery and visual interest. It may throw people off if the page is full of reposts and inspirational text quotes.

TIP #2: SIZE MATTERS

With apps, we have the opportunity to shape and re-shape the size of the photo. When we’re talking about size, consistency is key. If you’re going to use a border on your photos, use that same border on all of your photos. If you’re going to make your photos different sizes, find a consistent pattern to create a mosaic effect.

Here’s an example of a few IG users who have mastered this #MajorKey:

@perrylperry

@shinola

TIP #3: QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

Sure you want to have a consistent posting schedule but put some focus on what you’re posting instead of how many times you’re posting.

@l10_lax

You don’t have to have an expensive DSLR camera to take quality photos. I mean people are out here recording entire music videos on their iPhone. So, I’m pretty sure that you can pull off a few good photos.

@sashaexeter

TIP #4: FILTER FOCUSED

Similar to the size of your photos being consistent, the filters that you use should be consistent, as well.

TIP #5: MIX IT UP!

Shout out to the people who only post selfies! You’re page is SO interesting. No, it’s actually whack and it’s speaks volumes about what you deem important in life.

When you’re curating your page and it’s speaks to the part of your life that you want to highlight, mix up the photos.

Here’s a sample order: close up, full body, food photo, selfie, inspirational quote, landscape, and repeat.

@stevenonoja

TIP #6: SAY NO TO THE COLLAGE!

Kindly, step away from the photo collage! I know it’s difficult but choose ONE photo and go with that or post three great photos but leave that 8-photos-in-one collage alone.

Listen, use that good Facebook album feature if you feel like you need to document the entire experience but leave that off of the ‘Gram.

Are there any tips that you would like to add? Feel free to leave them in the comments.

Keep up with Tiffany of The Werk! Place on Instagram and Twitter.

DON’T MISS:

Here For It: Singer Andra Day Graces The Cover Of Essence Magazine

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Beyonce’s #Lemonade

Solange Knowles And Janelle Monae Celebrate Prince In NOLA

Do It For The ‘Gram!: 6 Tips to Take Your Instagram Account To The Next Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: