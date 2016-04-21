Entertainment
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Shanti Das, Jovita Moore attend the Living Proof Women of Whiskey Celebration Presented by ONE Musicfest

Music exec and "ATL Live on the Park" co-founder Shanti Das poses with admirers (Photos by Terry Shropshire for Atlanta Daily World and Real Times Media).

Music exec and “ATL Live on the Park” co-founder Shanti Das, center in red, poses with admirers at Opera Nightclub (Photos by Terry Shropshire for Atlanta Daily World and Real Times Media).

ATLANTA — Celebrities and urban sophisticates flooded the Living Proof Women of Whiskey Series presented by ONE Musicfest to celebrate women who are passionate about purpose, their life and paying it forward in the community.

 Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, music executive and author Shanti Das and newscaster Jovita Moore highlighted the gala where guests privy to a unique Woodward Reserve and Jack Daniels brand experience crafted by expert Whiskey mixologists, complimentary food tastings and a ladies only cigar lounge.
Renowned TV news anchor Jovita Moore, right, embraces a fan inside the Opera Nightclub.

Attendees also participated in an intimate networking series with Atlanta’s top female entrepreneurs and executives and enjoyed a surprise live performance by recording artist Tweet.
(L-R) Joe Olidge (Division Marketing for Brown-Forman (Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels), Women of Whiskey Honoree Keshia Knight Pulliam (Actress/Founder of Kamp Kizzy Foundation), J. Carter (Founder of ONE Musicfest)

(L-R) Joe Olidge (Division Marketing for Brown-Forman
(Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels), Women of Whiskey Honoree
Keshia Knight Pulliam (Actress/Founder of Kamp Kizzy Foundation), J. Carter (Founder of ONE Musicfest) Photo by tinyurl.com.

Additional celebrity guests included Brely Evans (Sparkle/The Man in 3B), Christina Johnson (vh1 Atlanta Exes) and Celebrity Makeup Artist Toni Acey.
Special Honorees Included:
Jewel Burks, Co-Founder & CEO of Part PiC
Shanti Das, Author of Hip Hop Professional 2.0
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Actress &
Founder of Kamp Kizzy Foundation
Kimberly Evans Paige, VP Sparkling Brands,
Sprite & Flavors Coca-Cola Company
Kate Atwood, Founder of Kate’s Club &
VP Marketing for Metro Atlanta Chamber of  Commerce
Featured Networking Professionals Included:
Saptosa Foster, 135th Street Agency Managing Partner
Jovita Moore, WSB-TV News Anchor
Susanna Spiccia, Re-Imagine ATL Executive Director
Dr. Cherry Collier, Executive Coach & Diversity Strategist
Anna Ruth Williams, AR|PR Founder & CEO
Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks Chief Marketing Office
Check out some of the photo highlights from the soiree:
(L-R) Special Guests Brely Evans (Sparkle/The Man in 3B), Christina Johnson (vh1 Atlanta Exes) and Toni Acey (Celebrity Makeup Artist)

(L-R) Special Guests Brely Evans (Sparkle/The Man in 3B),
Christina Johnson (vh1 Atlanta Exes) and
Toni Acey (Celebrity Makeup Artist)

