Keshia Knight Pulliam, Shanti Das, Jovita Moore attend the Living Proof Women of Whiskey Celebration Presented by ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA — Celebrities and urban sophisticates flooded the Living Proof Women of Whiskey Series presented by ONE Musicfest to celebrate women who are passionate about purpose, their life and paying it forward in the community.

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, music executive and author Shanti Das and newscaster Jovita Moore highlighted the gala where guests privy to a unique Woodward Reserve and Jack Daniels brand experience crafted by expert Whiskey mixologists, complimentary food tastings and a ladies only cigar lounge.

Attendees also participated in an intimate networking series with Atlanta’s top female entrepreneurs and executives and enjoyed a surprise live performance by recording artist Tweet.

Additional celebrity guests included Brely Evans (Sparkle/The Man in 3B), Christina Johnson (vh1 Atlanta Exes) and Celebrity Makeup Artist Toni Acey.

Special Honorees Included: Jewel Burks, Co-Founder & CEO of Part PiC Shanti Das, Author of Hip Hop Professional 2.0 Keshia Knight Pulliam, Actress & Founder of Kamp Kizzy Foundation Kimberly Evans Paige, VP Sparkling Brands, Sprite & Flavors Coca-Cola Company Kate Atwood, Founder of Kate’s Club & VP Marketing for Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Featured Networking Professionals Included: Saptosa Foster, 135th Street Agency Managing Partner Jovita Moore, WSB-TV News Anchor Susanna Spiccia, Re-Imagine ATL Executive Director Dr. Cherry Collier, Executive Coach & Diversity Strategist Anna Ruth Williams, AR|PR Founder & CEO Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks Chief Marketing Office Check out some of the photo highlights from the soiree:

