FAB OR FUG: This Is What Kat Graham Wore To The IHeart Radio Awards

Kat Graham showed up to the iHeart Radio Awards on Sunday in a $2,550.00 Proenza Schouler long sleeve crop top accented with a velvet tie detail. This top from the Spring 2016 collection is giving me sailor vibes. The collection was defined by Proenza Schouler as “a return to traditional clothes making and a focus on craft, but in an undone and uncomplicated way.”

With such a busy top, she went for a bronze makeup look and highlighted waves, giving her an aura of star that’s just returned from a beach vacation. I love how she highlighted her inner eye with a dust of gold! The hair and makeup looks perfect yet uncomplicated. She paired the top with Kay Goss wide leg evening trousers. Kay Goss is a ready-to-wear label of handmade styles from New Zealand. I love that Kat wears both well-known and niche designers.

Nevertheless, this outfit is a huge miss. While she attempted something different, there is just so much going on and homegirl doesn’t even look like she likes her outfit. I’d love to see this top with a pair of skinny jeans of these evening trousers with a crop top that has less volume.

Beauties, what do YOU think of Kat’s look? Is it FAB or FUG? Vote below!

