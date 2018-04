[anvplayer video=”4229538″]

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has taken the NBA by storm and is arguably one of the best players on the planet with unlimited range. Check out a few of his most electrifying plays from the past two seasons.

With his second MVP title, Curry becomes first unanimous winner of the award in NBA history.

VIDEO SOURCE: NewsOne

