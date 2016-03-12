Chris Brown slams Donald Trump, issues warning to rally supporters

Two explosive personalities collided at the intersection of culture and politics after singer Chris Rock got fed up with yet another attack and/or mistreatment of black demonstrators at Donald Trump rallies.

With words shooting out of him like bullets, Brown let loose a profane stream of consciousness aimed at Trump toupee for facilitating toxic atmospheres at his rallies for counter-demonstrators,

“Man, this s— is getting crazy. Black people getting assaulted at f—— rallies where you supposed to talk at. Trump and all that bull—-. What you need to start doing, all the black people go together, 40, 50 deep. See what they do then. Keep touching us, motherf—–,” Brown said in the video.

“F— TRUMP AND F— THE PIGS! TO SEE THIS EVIL S— IS SO WRONG! GOD WILL HAVE HIS REVENGE! TRUST ME! WITHOUT OUR BLACK CULTURE, ASIAN CULTURE, LATIN CULTURE, MUSLIMS, AND ANY RACE THAT YOU DONT APPROVE OF HELP YOU TO BE WHO THE F— YOU ARE. NOT TO MENTION WE ARE THE MOST CREATIVE,OPPRESSED, resilient, And HARD WORKERS, without out us your just another simple minded scared little man,” Brown wrote.

Brown then pivoted in a different direction when he hauled off and clobbered the many appropriators of black culture who fail to pay homage to the people — and, in most instances, don’t even like the very black people from which the culture derives.

“WE MAKE FASHION, WE MAKE WHITE ARTIST WANNA BE US, White girls singing R&B OLD VIBE SONGS and its the best thing since sliced bread? BRANDY AND BEYONCE SING CIRCLES AROUND YALL CLONES! until the poeple in these power positions start showing humility and a actual love for everyone in AMERICA and the whole world. Ain’t nobody stupid my n—-. People are so afraid to say s— because y’all just find a way to kill our leaders!!!! WHO THE F— U THINK CLEANS YOUR HOTELS AND WORKS HARD TO FEED A WHOLE FAMILY. US!” Brown explained.

Brown then took another swipe at Trump’s wig with the following diatribe:

“YOU A B—-,, ALWAYS BEEN A P—-! I ain’t running for no political offices nor don’t I want to be apart of the devision of (Devil)race. FIRST THING YALL do IS BRING GOD IN it. DONT PLAY WITH POWERS U don’t understand. Ok… Ok…ok… ALL JOKES ASIDE,……F—TRUMP! #F—TRUMP,” Brown said.

The “These Girls Ain’t Loyal” singer was not finished pummeling Trump. Check out how else Brown mocks Trump:

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: