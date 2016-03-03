Entertainment
FAB OR FUG: Kendall Jenner Channels Big Sister Kim Kardashian On The Balmain Runway

FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN

Source: MARTIN BUREAU / Getty

Kendall Jenner, the working Kardashian, is slaying runways at Paris Fashion Week. She strutted down the Balmain runway sporting hips and a blonde wig, looking very similar to her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner

Source: Pinterest

She opened AND closed the Balmain F/W 2016 show. Creative Director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, is really catapulting her into supermodel status.

FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN

Source: MARTIN BUREAU / Getty

Beauties, what do you think of Kendall Jenner’s blonde look? Is it FAB or FUG?

