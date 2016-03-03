FAB OR FUG: Kendall Jenner Channels Big Sister Kim Kardashian On The Balmain Runway

Kendall Jenner, the working Kardashian, is slaying runways at Paris Fashion Week. She strutted down the Balmain runway sporting hips and a blonde wig, looking very similar to her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

She opened AND closed the Balmain F/W 2016 show. Creative Director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, is really catapulting her into supermodel status.

Beauties, what do you think of Kendall Jenner’s blonde look? Is it FAB or FUG?

