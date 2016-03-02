Black History Month May Be Over But #BlackGirlMagic Will Live Forever

Raven White self-defines as a “content creator with opinions.” She creates motivating and uplifting illustrations around people of color. You can’t be what you can’t see and beauties, it’s imperative to pay attention to what you consume and the images you look at daily. With constant attacks on black bodies, her illustrations are exactly what is needed. Raven started illustrating and putting it on the Internet because she is, “On a journey to obtain the mystical ‘Carefree Black Girl’ essence.” YAS!

Her illustrations are so dope that there is a large demand for her products on…well, everything! Check out some of her awesome, cases, dresses, and tote bags, below!

This iPhone case will showcase your black pride as you take your next selfie!

It also comes as a laptop skin and a sleeve!

Not only can you decorate your accessories or sport a cute tote bag, you can wear the art as well! That body-con dress will be mine! The sweater and t-shirts are a unique and artistic way to show your Black pride. Raven’s style is so interesting: she took Warhol’s style and make it black and fabulous. Go girl!

Black art on black clothing made by a black woman. That’s the way to get in formation!

