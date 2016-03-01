Battle Of The Besties: Chrissy Teigen Shows Kim Kardashian How To Wear Florals On The Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen arrived at the 2016 Oscars, Sunday, looking fresh-faced and fabulous. The mom-to-be rocked a burgeoning baby bump, celebrating growth and life in a floral Marchesa gown. Her pregnancy style is on a 10!

The model has been very vocal in crediting her maternity style to her friend Kim Kardashian. Chrissy told InStyle Australia, “She told me to go stretchy.” If Kim opts-in for baby #3, she might have to get some advice from Chrissy! The look above mimics Kim Kardashians’ Givenchy dress that she wore to the 2013 Met Gala. While Chrissy has received glowing reviews about her look, Kim was dragged through the mud, being compared to a couch. Eek!

THIS is how you do pregnancy in flowers. Beauties, you tell me. Who wore it better?

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Chrissy Teigen’s Intricate Braid At The 2016 Oscars

Here We Go Again: Mainstream Publication Calls Kim K’s Cornrows “New Boxer Braids”

What No One Tells Women About Returning To Work After Maternity Leave

Also On Atlanta Daily World: