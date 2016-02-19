Candace King Williams had a vision to bring together 100 beautiful, brown, bold women. Some, she says, who were never made to feel pretty, some who never got to experience true sisterhood and some who needed to have their accomplishments celebrated.

On Jan. 31, the vision came to life on a beautiful warm sunny day. The women gathered at 7:30 a.m. at the Paul Blakely Center for makeup and hair to prepare for the Beautiful, Brown, Bold (BBB) photo shoot. The first photo shoot was at Freedom Corner and the New Pittsburgh Courier was there. Williams said she wanted to make a bold statement that 100 Black women could gather without hate or jealousy to celebrate each other. When the BBB announcement was made, nearly 400 submissions poured in.

