Church Circuit 2-17-16

Scholarship Tea

FEB. 20—The Allegheny Union Baptist Association’s Congress of Education will host its annual William A. Arvin Scholarship Tea at 12 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church, 307 Shaw Ave., Clairton, Pa. The theme is “The Music from The Word.” For more information, email Susie Gibson at susiegibson.sg@gmail.com.

Music in a Great Space

FEB. 21—Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Place, Oakland, will host its Music in a Great Space Concert Series at 3 p.m. The event will feature Chatham Baroque performing Antonio Vivaldi’s “Stabat Mater” and a piece from Johann Sebastian Bach. For more information, call 412-682-4300 or visit http://www.shadysidepres.org.

Black History Month Celebration

FEB. 26—The Rachel Randall Education Department of Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 6300 East Liberty Blvd., East Liberty, will host its annual Black History Month Celebration at 6 p.m. The Theme will be “Celebration of the Family.” The evening will feature a Family Movie Night with a showing of “War Room.” Also on Feb. 28, there will be an event focusing on families. It will include a special presentation that will honor those couples of the church who have been married for more than 50 years. For more information, call 412-361-7000.

Spiritual Lecture

FEB. 26—Salaam Aliakum will host “The Guide to Spiritual Development” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA, 7140 Bennett St., Homewood. The lecture, given by Abdul Hakeem Saalih, will include topics, such as: What is spiritual development, and its benefits and extent; what is the path to spiritual development and how it’s identified; obstacles to achieving spiritual development; and more. There will also be a question and answer session. For more information, email saalih2000@yahoo.com.

Friendship Luncheon

FEB. 27—New Birth Baptist Church, 406 W. Grant St., Duquesne, will host its Friendship Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The last Saturday of the month, members of New Birth invite the community from the tri-state area to a delicious lunch, a clothing giveaway for the needy and an enlightening discussion. For more information, call 412-466-2229.

Black History/Legacy Luncheon

FEB. 27—Park Place AME Church, 215 E. Tenth Ave., Homestead, will host its 11th Annual Black History and Legacy Luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Comfort Inn Conference Center, 699 Rodi Rd., Penn Hills. The theme is “An Extraordinary History and Incredible Future.” This event is to celebrate the African American heritage and the recognize their contributions to the nation and world. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Eric Brown and Darieth Chisolm will serve as the mistress of ceremonies. Reservations are required. For more information, call Evelyn Franklin at 412-464-9732 or email gigfranklin@aol.com.

Black HistoryCelebration

FEB. 28—Jerusalem Baptist Church, 123 Steuben St., West End, will host its Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. The event will include a reception, program and soul food fellowship. African attire is optional. For more information, call 412-921-0822.

Night-Prayer Meeting

ONGOING—Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran St., Duquesne, will host its Night-Prayer Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Every Wednesday, Macedonia invites people to fellowship, learn and pray. Bible Study will follow the night-prayer at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 412-466-7422.

