Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fever In Plunging Rubin Singer Gown & More Red Carpet Looks At The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards

[anvplayer video=”4217841″]

The 47th Annual Image Awards had one of the most poppin’ red carpets to date.

It was a scene. It was style. And of course, #TeamBeautiful is here to give you the run down on all the fashion trends we saw so you can look fab at your next gala!

BLACK POWER

Black is always a win on the red carpet. This color is the epitome of classy and chic, giving women a sleek and sexy look when you wear it. I love how each star owned it, confidently making it their own.

From her head down to her nails, Gabrielle Union owned this all black look! I love the strategic placement of the lace and the tulle cascading off her thighs to perfect the mermaid look.

Chrissy Teigen showed us pregnancy style CAN be chic! The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump with this thigh high split dress accented with woven cut-outs. The dress was simple, but beautifully detailed, allowing the focus to be on the glowing mom and her bundle of joy.

Actor O’Shea Jackson and hip-hop artist Ice Cube looked oh-so-dapper on the red carpet. Ice Cube is a red carpet style vet and rocked an all black look because, well, he’s straight outta Compton. When men wear black-on-black, it’s debonair.

MENSWEAR MAMAS

These ladies borrowed some trends from the boys and made it feminine and chic! From structured dresses to tuxedo color palettes it’s menswear at its finest….on women!

Tracee Ellis Ross does no wrong on the red carpet and this dress is simply another example. The architecture in the shoulders lends to blazer vibes. The sequin lapel on her decolletage is showing us how women can rock a menswear silhouette…and make it look sexy.

Kerry Washington gave us the reverse tuxedo in womenswear form. The draping neckline, clasped by jewels is accented with black lapels. The dress gave the effect of a white tuxedo.

PUNCHY PRINTS

The print game was strong on the red carpet. The bold ethnic prints, representing a rich African history donned the red carpet proudly.

Director Nzingha Stewart wore a beautiful print dress by Ashaka Givens. Love a fancy dress with pockets – it’s always so practical for the little things you don’t think about (like retouching your lipstick, quickly vs. having to fuss in your purse). Little known fact: this dress was handmade in 36 hours! Wow!

Director Sanaa Hamri wore this beautiful printed dress with a dazzled neckline. #TeamBeautiful counts nine different patterns in this dress, making it super playful and a look that definitely gets a double and triple take!

GET LOW

Low back dresses were trending on the red carpet last night. A low back is both sexy and sultry.

Actress Monique Coleman wore a long sleeve dress with an open back. The buckle straps give this a funky flair.

TV personality Laura Govan definitely did the low back trend right! Playfully adding henna to draw the eye to the middle of her back, the gathered material on her butt, not only enhances, but lifts. The fringe keeps you focused on the dress, forcing you to look her up and down at least once (three times if you are a normal person).

CUT IT OUT

Strategically-placed cutouts are definitely the new deep plunge. These dresses are for those who cover up in all the right places, but give you a little peek-a-boo to get that imagination flowing.

One of the rising stars of Black Hollywood, actress Serayah gives us cut-out fabu. It looks age appropriate, and sexy, showing just enough without doing too much. The cut-out trend goes down to her shoes, which included some lucite transparency, showing off a little toe cleavage.

Cut-outs don’t have to literally be skin, it can be sheer, too! Actress Teyonah Parris shows us how to chicly achieve the look marvelously in mesh. She’s also an actress that knows her best accessory: her hair. #TeamBeautiful is always eager to see what she is going to do next.

TV Personality Jessica Williams plays with cut out and mesh. The beautiful beading is playfully placed, drawing attention to all the places men might wish to see, but can’t.

Which trend was your favorite on the red carpet? Sound off below and take our poll, beauties!

RELATED STORIES:

No Oscars Required: Black Hollywood Swarms NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet To Celebrate A Year In Creative Excellence [VIDEO]

2016 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Empire’ Wins Big; Michael B. Jordan’s Riveting Speech & More

Bye Felicia’: Celebs Give Us Their Favorite Movie Lines At The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards