BlackGirlMagic: Women Who Won Big At The SAG Awards

Hollywood is finally taking diversity into its own hands.

Saturday evening’s 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Award at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium was proof of that. The event that awards actors based on the vote of their peers, gave recognition to black actors and actresses in film and television.

Last night’s winners of color included: Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Bessie, Viola Davis for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder, Uzo Aduba for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Orange is the New Black (OITNB), and Idris Alba for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Beasts of No Nation and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries of Television Movie for Luther.

OITNB also won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with one of the most diverse cast on television right now. In her acceptance speak, Aduba spoke to actors who are still trying to make it.

“I would like to just take an opportunity to acknowledge the actors who are at home, who are not here in this room with us, but hoping to one day be in this room with us, to continue to keep trying, to keep plugging,” Aduba said. “No matter if anyone tells you to get out of that line that you’re waiting in — stay in line. You have the chance: it is yours.”

Elba also acknowledge the new direction Hollywood is taking saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to diverse TV,” jokingly while presenting a clip from Beasts of No Nation alongside his young Ghanaian co-star, Abraham Attah.

In addition to the big wins, the red carpet was another source of inspiration with Aduba in an emerald green Zac Posen dress, Queen Latifah in a appliqué Michael Costello gown, Davis in a lavender asymmetrical Zac Posen and Laverne Cox in silky Prabal Gurung dress.

RELATED POSTS:

Viola Davis Delivers Deeply Emotional Acceptance Speech At 2015 SAG Awards [VIDEO]

Idris Elba Demands U.K. To Address Lack Of Diversity In British TV

Even Daniel Craig Thinks Idris Elba Should Be The Next James Bond

#BlackGirlMagic: Women Who Won Big At The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: