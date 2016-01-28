Global Detroit receives Media Renewal Award for work on social issues

Global Detroit is among six organizations honored with an Allstate/Atlantic Media Renewal Award. The winners are being recognized for innovative local approaches to pressing issues affecting communities across the country.

Global Detroit is being recognized for several innovative economic growth strategies:

· Boosting urban entrepreneurship by providing business planning training and micro-loans to low income and immigrant Detroit business owners.

· Working to make the region attractive to foreign investment and welcoming to immigrants.

· Connecting immigrants with community organizations to secure home ownership.

· Leading the nation’s only international student retention to encourage students to stay in Michigan.

“The Renewal Award solidifies Global Detroit’s reputation as a national leader in an emerging field of immigrant economic development, as well as a national leader in developing innovative and creative solutions to revitalizing Detroit and Metro Detroit’s economy,“ said Steve Tobocman, executive director, Global Detroit.

The six winners, who were identified after a year-long national search and through the Atlantic Media editorial series, represent some of America’s best social innovators.Winners, who were profiled by Atlantic Media, were selected from 150 publicly nominated organizations. Judging criteria included the ability to replicate the program in other communities, and the current and future impact of the program. Winners will each receive a $10,000 grant from Allstate to further their work.

“The commitment and creativity demonstrated by these leaders truly embody the spirit of our Renewal Awards,” said Thomas Wilson, chairman and chief executive officer, Allstate Insurance Company. “We often talk about national problems, but these organizations represent local solutions at work. They are renewing America from the ground up and empowering individuals to live a good life. We are proud to support their efforts.”

Global Detroit receives Media Renewal Award for work on social issues was originally published on michronicleonline.com

