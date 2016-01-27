Community
MLK’s ‘Salute to Greatness’ gala honored giants devoted to human and civil rights

Ambassador Andrew Young joined Rev. Bernice King in honoring Howard Buffett, son of venerated billionaire Warren Buffett at the Salute to Greatness Awards gala (Photos by Terry Shropshire for Atlanta Daily World and Real Times Media).

ATLANTA —  One of the marquee events of The King Center’s week long holiday experience is the annual “Salute to Greatness” Awards Dinner at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Atlanta.IMG_3584

The Salute to Greatness Award, given at the dinner, is one of the King Center’s highest honors and is given to individuals and progressive organizations in recognition of outstanding efforts toward building the beloved community to which Dr. King dedicated his life. It recognizes national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership and have demonstrated a commitment to the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The King Center serves as the official living memorial to the life and legacy of my father. On a daily basis, we offer various experiences that highlight Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology and provide education and training on how to embrace this philosophy and methodology, which The King Center calls Nonviolence 365. In an effort to meet this challenge, we develop resources and innovative initiatives thaYour support helps us to continue and expand our Nonviolence 365 Initiatives.

The recipients of the 2016 Salute to Greatness Awards are:

  1. Howard G. Buffett, the chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffet Foundation
  2. Roger Ferguson, president and CEO of TIAA-CREF
  3. Jeff Steinberg,founder and executive director, Soujourn to the Past
  4. Maya Penn, president, Maya’s Ideas

Take a look at the photographic highlights from the 2016 Salute to Greatness soiree:

