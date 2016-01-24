NAACP Image Awards Announces Nominees For Outstanding Gospel

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors

The nominees are as follows for Outstanding Gospel Album – (Traditional or Contemporary)

• ‘A Different Place’- Kim Burrell (Shanachie Entertainment)

• ‘It’s Personal’ – Tina Campbell (Gee Tree Creative)

• ‘Losing My Religion’ – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA)

• ‘The Gospel According To Jazz – Chapter IV’ – Kirk Whalum (Mack Avenue Records, Rendezvous, Top Drawer Records)

• ‘You Shall Live’ – Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)

The Image Awards celebrates individuals who model principles of hard work, perseverance, and community empowerment and with the announcement of this year’s nominees the NAACP continues to spotlight the achievements of those in our community,working with them again this year to create a memorable evening of entertainment.

Winners will be announced during the two-hour star-studded event, which will broadcast LIVE on TV ONE on Friday, February 5, 2016 at 9pm/8c as a two-hour special. A one-hour pre-show will air live from the red carpet at 8pm/7c.

