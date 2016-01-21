Back to Back #BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Follows Janelle Monae As The New Face For Cover Girl

Zendaya has been slaying in style and is quickly becoming the fashion scenes young favorite. Cover Girl knows a face when they see one. Zendaya announced via her Instagram that she is the new face of Cover Girl…and it’s no surprise.

Fresh-faced, fabulous, and funky, Zendaya’s style is reflected throughout the campaign. Cover Girl shared that not only is Zendaya their new face, but also that she will providing DIY beauty tips. Eyebrows on FLEEK! I can’t wait for her tips.

This is not Zendaya’s beauty first campaign. Only 19-years old and she attracted the ever-so-popular Chi, becoming their spokesperson, making Zendaya their first celebrity spokesperson, ever. You go, girl! She also slayed her campaign with Material Girl, the label owned by Madonna and her daughter Lourdes, exclusively for Macy’s.

Zendaya is the 12th African-American chosen to represent the brand. Cover Girl was the first major, non-ethnic cosmetic company to sign a black model to an exclusive contract. Cover Girl’s models have included Brandy, Rihanna, and Queen Latifah. They have offered $100K contracts to the winners of “America’s Next Top Model” from cycles 3 to 18, further solidifying their relationship with former Cover Girl, Tyra Banks. Their last cover girl was African-American singer Janelle Monae. It’s wonderful to see the brand embracing black beauty. Cover Girl is here for the African-American woman and ensuring our representation within the beauty industry.

Zendaya is rising to the top and being noticed not only as a successful actress, entertainer, model, and spokesperson, but also for her style. The 19-year old has been showing up to events, like the “Golden Globe Awards” and on the ‘Gram with great panache. Zendaya’s style is undoubtedly one to watch. Welcome to the Cover Girl, family! #TeamBeautiful is so proud!

