First Look At BMI’s Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Broadcast Music, Inc. ® (BMI®) Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors celebrated famed gospel stars Bebe and Cece Winans and platinum stars Mary Mary. Yolanda Adams was the host of the show .

It was filled with surprises. In addition to honoring BeBe & CeCe Winans and Mary Mary, BMI’s Most Performed Gospel Song of the Year, “Amazing” by Ricky Dillard & New G featuring Tiff Joy, was also recognized. The Grammy-nominated single spent an astounding 30 weeks at #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart and catapulted Tiff Joy into the spotlight.

BMI also recognized the Ten Most Performed Songs of the Year (2015):

‘But God‘ co-written by Isaac Carree, Philip Cornish and Eric Dawkins and performed by Carree featuring James Fortune

‘Different‘ written by Kirk Franklin and performed by Tasha Page-Lockhart

“Help” co-written by Hasben Jones and Harold Lilly and performed by Erica Campbell featuring Lecrae

‘I Can Only Imagine’ co-written by Israel Houghton and Meleasa Houghton and performed by Tamela Mann

‘I Will Trust‘ co-written by Phillip Feaster, Calvin Rodgers, and Fred Hammond, who is the performer

‘No Greater Love‘ written by Aaron Lindsey and performed by Smokie Norful

‘This Place‘ written by Darrell Blair and performed by Tamela Mann;

‘War‘ written and performed by Charles Jenkins

“We Are Victorious” written and performed by Donnie McClurkin featuring Tye Tribbett;

“You Alone,” written by Michael McDowell and performed by the Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir.

The show will air nationwide on TV One February 19th at 8PM ET.

