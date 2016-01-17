Mary Mary’s Erica And Tina Explain What BMI’s “Trailblazers Of Gospel Music’ Means [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel music superstar sibling acts, Mary Mary, were honored at the Broadcast Music, Inc. ® (BMI®) Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors at the Rialto Center for the Arts last night in Atlanta, GA. The night was hosted by previous Trailblazer recipient and renowned gospel singer-songwriter, Yolanda Adams, this special night paid tribute to the best in the Gospel music community.

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell, the history-making, Gospel megastars who, as solo artists, and together, as the multi-Grammy® and multi-award winning superstar sister duo Mary Mary, have launched 2016 with no less thunder than in previous years, as they prepare for a packed January and history-making 2016!

I talked with the ladies before they hit the BMI show and they expressed utter excitement and graciousness.

Listen to what Tina told me:

Erica says, “It is an amazing honor and I’m grateful.”

Mary Mary have conquered the world of television with their own self-titled series on WE tv, and as judges for more than five seasons on BET’s gospel singing competition show, Sunday’s Best. They have won awards as a duo. Now, this year they were nominated as solo artists. The new season of Mary Mary will start soon.

You will be able to watch the show on TV One on February 19th at 8PM ET.

