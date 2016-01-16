Honor Thy Father: Stuart Scott’s Daughters Speak To Their Beloved Father’s Spirit

Death comes for everyone. Death of a parent can create a hole in your soul that cannot be filled in. Losing any family member is the most painful thing you can ever bare in this life. ESPN’s SportsCenter, Stuart Scott was a man of faith, honor and grace.

His daughters spent last year lending their voice to the fight for cancer. This year Taelor and Sydni Scott and Dear World collaborated on a video love letter about their father to mark the one year anniversary of his passing on January 4, 2015.

The Scotts became friends Dear World’s founder Robert X. Fogarty after he photographed Stuart Scott for Dear World in its signature message on skin portrait style.

The portrait eventually became the cover image for Every Day I Fight, Scott’s memoir. In the distinctive Dear World portrait style where each person shares a message on their skin, now Taelor and Sydni have created a tribute to their father.

Watch and be moved.

Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.- Leo Buscaglia

These young women are using their gifts given to them by God to honor their father.

