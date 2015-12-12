Community
90th birthday celebration of Helena G. Hughes

A JOYOUS OCCASION—Family and friends celebrated Helena G. Hughes' 90th birthday at the Hotel Indigo, in East Liberty, on Nov. 14.

A JOYOUS OCCASION.

Family and friends celebrated Helena G. Hughes’ 90th birthday at the new Hotel Indigo, in East Liberty, on Nov. 14.

PROUD COUPLE—Helena G. Hughes and husband, John Hughes, as they walked into the hotel. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

PROUD COUPLE—Helena G. Hughes and husband, John Hughes, as they walked into the hotel. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

