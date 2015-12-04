Rick Ross’ eighth studio album Black Market is now available for purchase and streaming.

The 17-track project features guest appearances from John Legend, CeeLo Green, Nas, DJ Premier, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Future and The-Dream.

Rick Ross himself is named as the project’s executive producer while DJ Khaled is named as the album’s A&R.

Rick Ross’ Black Market can be purchased via iTunes here.

Alternatively, the project can be streamed below, courtesy of Spotify.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rick Ross Releases “Renzel Remixes” Mixtape In Preparation For “Black Market” Album

[EXCLUSIVE] Rick Ross Addresses Lira Galore Break Up Rumors

Jeremih’s ‘Late Nights: The Album’ Is Finally Here

J. Cole Is Big Enough For An HBO Special

Stream Rick Ross’ New Album, “Black Market” Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: