A page to get motivated, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history. EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE The heart of human excellence often begins to beat when you discover a pursuit that absorbs you, frees you, challenges you, or gives you a sense of meaning, joy, or passion. – Terry Orlick EUR BIRTHDAYS … Continue reading THE (12-01-15) EURweb Free-4-All Page →

THE (12-01-15) EURweb Free-4-All Page was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: