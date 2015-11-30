NEWS ROUNDUP: Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump…AND MORE

GOP Candidate Donald Trump’s plans to hold a news conference Monday in efforts to show his alliance with 100 African-American clergy members crumbled over the weekend. The event was slated to take place at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, but Trump’s camp decided to cancel it after there were misconceptions about the support that he was receiving from black clergymen. The religious leaders claimed that they had only agreed to meet with Trump, not endorse his run for president. “On Monday, Mr. Trump will host an informational meet and greet with many members of the Coalition of African American Ministers. This is not a press event, but a private meeting, after which a number of attendees are expected to endorse Mr. Trump’s campaign for president,” said a campaign spokeswoman. Notable religious leader Bishop Hezekiah Walker shared that he wanted to meet with Trump to discuss racism. “I also want it to be clear that I never had any intentions on endorsing Mr. Donald Trump” and would “never [have] been persuaded to,” said Bishop Walker. Read more.

Watch Roland Martin, Bishop Corletta J. Vaughn and Bishop Paul S. Morton discuss Trumps meeting with Black pastors and the controversy surrounding their alleged endorsement in the video clip below.

Poll Shows 1 in 5 Blacks Have Had Issues with Cops in the Last Month

A new poll conducted by CNN sheds light on the damaged relationship between law enforcement officials and people of color. According to the study, 1 in 5 African Americans claim that they were treated unfairly by police due to their race within the past 30 days. The poll also showed that only three percent of white Americans felt like they were mistreated by cops. “As a society, we’re going to have to figure out a way to bridge the divide and have a dialogue between these two groups, so that people can get along and so that, honestly, our institutions work,” said Andra Gillespie, a political scientist and associate professor at Emory University. “What people want is they want to think the police are looking at them primarily as people to protect and not as enemies to corral.” The poll also revealed that only 48 percent of white Americans believe that the system favors whites over blacks, while 86 percent of African Americans think that it does. Read more.

University of Chicago Cancels Classes after Violent Threats

After the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park received a threat, the institution decided to cancel classes Monday. The university’s president, Robert Zimmer, sent a note to students making them aware that FBI counterterrorism officials discovered a threat of gun violence online and classes would be halted through midnight on Monday. “Based on the FBI’s assessment of this threat and recent tragic events at other campuses across the country, we have decided in consultation with federal and local law enforcement officials, to exercise caution by canceling all classes and activities on the Hyde Park campus through midnight on Monday,” read the letter. The University of Chicago has beefed up security on campus and the faculty was told to stay indoors. Read more.

