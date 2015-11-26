Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Thanksgiving With Black Families Is The Best Thing On The Internet This Week


Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4276795″]
Black Twitter has done it again. This time the hilarity ensued with the hashtag #ThanksGivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and GIFs started rolling Black twitter just couldn’t stop.

Here are some of the best post on social media that still have us laughing.

Happy Thanksgiving!

SEE ALSO:

Bill O’ Reilly Slams Black Lives Matter Again, Blames “Black Society” On Crimes In Chicago

Here’s Why Killer Mike’s Endorsement Of Bernie Sanders Is So Important…

black families , funny , Thanksgiving

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now