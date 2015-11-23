Settlement Talks To Begin In Samuel DuBose Trial, Daughter Named Head Of Estate

Samuel DuBose’s 18-year-old daughter was named the head of his estate Thursday ahead of a possible multimillion dollar wrongful death settlement the family may receive after their father was fatally shot by a University of Cincinnati police officer.

According to news hub Cincinnati, the decision to name Raegan Brooks head of the estate came after her grandparents fought for the position over the summer. DuBose, a musician and father to 11 children, died during a traffic stop by University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing. After the release of body camera footage of the incident, Tensing was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

He has pled not guilty.

At a hearing in September, an attorney for UC informed the court the university wanted to settle the wrongful death claim. As of today, the claim hasn’t been filed.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Winkler said in court the freshman at Cincinnati State was the most “suitable to represent and manage the estate.” The courts also claimed because DuBose wasn’t married, whatever settlement the estate receives will initially go to the children.

His mother, Audrey DuBose, was originally named, but questions about her allegedly directing witnesses to ignore subpoenas were raised. DuBose’s father, Sam Johnson, wasn’t considered due to his criminal background.

A judge will meet with both sides for a pre-trial hearing in December. Because of major holidays, an official trial more than likely will not happen before the end of the year.

