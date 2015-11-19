*This is one frightening photo, yes? And it raises so many questions about how children are being raised today, and what is deemed OK. By any and all accounts, a photo of a teen smiling as he holds a semiautomatic weapon, with his finger on the trigger, is anything but OK. The teen posted the … Continue reading Be Concerned…Be Very Concerned! Teen Posts Photo of Himself Holding AK-47 on Facebook →

Teen posts photo of himself holding AK-47 on Facebook was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: