NEWS ROUNDUP: Ta-Nehisi Coates Receives National Book Award For Nonfiction…AND MORE

Journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates has nabbed another award. Yesterday evening, Coates received the National Book Award for Nonfiction for his poignant work about race in America called Between the World and Me. Coates dedicated his award to Prince Jones, an unarmed Howard University student who was murdered by a White police officer. “I’m a black man in America. I can’t punish that officer. ‘Between the World and Me’ comes out of that place,” he said before the crowd. “We are in this moment where folks are recording everything on their phones. Every day you turn on the TV and you see some sort of violence being directed at black people. I have waited 15 years for this moment, because when Prince Jones died, there were no cameras, there was nobody looking.” Coates was also the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship back in September. Read more.

Ringleader of Paris Attacks Found Dead

The ringleader of the tragic Paris attacks is reportedly dead. Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 27, died along with his cousin during law enforcement raids in Paris. French officials identified Abaaoud based on his skin samples, but are still trying to find out exactly how he died. His body was discovered in an apartment building in the suburb of Saint-Denis. Police officials raided the building after they picked up information via surveillance and tapped phone calls. Eight people were taken into custody during the raid. “Terrorism hit France not because of what it is doing in Iraq and Syria … but for what it is,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls told the lower house of Parliament. “We know that there could also be a risk of chemical or biological weapons.” Read more.

Denzel Washington to Receive Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award

The Golden Globe Awards recently took to Twitter to announce that actor Denzel Washington will be the recipient of their 2016 Cecil B. DeMille award. The honor is given to individuals in the entertainment industry who have “demonstrated outstanding achievement in film and television entertainment.” Washington will become the third African-American to receive the award. Sidney Poitier won in 1982 and Morgan Freeman won in 2012. Last year, actor George Clooney was the recipient. Read more.

