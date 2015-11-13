*A racial incident involving a group of black students at an Apple store in Melbourne, Australia has resulted in an apology from the technology company. The incident occurred earlier this week as an employee of the store approached the students, who were suspected of theft. “These guys are just a bit worried about your presence … Continue reading Racist! Australia Apple Store Apologizes After Racial Incident (WATCH) →

