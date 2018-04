Apple Employee Kicks Black Students Out Of Store For Fear They Would Steal Something, Company Releases Apology

Florida Officer Who Killed Black Musician Corey Jones Fired

Man Known For Transit-Related Crimes Caught Stealing A Greyhound Bus

#PrayForMizzou: A Look At The Racist Acts Since Tim Wolfe’s Resignation

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!