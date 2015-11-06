NewsOne Top 5: Gun Violence Claims The Lives Of America’s Youngest, Ben Carson Rap Ad Hits Airwaves

[anvplayer video=”4229808″]

NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.

6-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Just Became The Youngest Person Killed By Police This Year

POLICE: 9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Chicago Was Lured Into Alley, “Executed” Due To Father’s Gang Ties

Twitter Shuts Down Activist Shaun King’s Account After Dispute With CNN

Man Who Unintentionally Gave Directions To Cop Killer Claims He’s Been Harassed, Beaten By NYPD

So This Happened: Ben Carson Seriously Made His Own Rap Ad

Also On Atlanta Daily World: