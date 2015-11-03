“She Understood Where We Were Coming From:” Hillary Clinton Meets With Mothers Of Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, & More

Just days after members of the Black Lives Matter movement interrupted Hillary Clinton’s criminal justice reform announcement, the Democratic presidential front-runner on Monday went to Chicago to meet with the families of victims of gun violence.

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Jordan Davis, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and Hadiya Pendleton attended the meeting, according to The Huffington Post.

The women discussed racial inequality, criminal justice reform, and gun control. Clinton’s first pro-gun control ad debuts on Tuesday. “She is a mother and she is a woman and I felt she understood where we were coming from,” said Samaria Rice told CNN. “It doesn’t matter what color we are, I felt that she really understand where we are coming from.” Rice’s son, Tamir, was the 12-year-old Ohio boy fatally shot by police last year for wielding what later turned out to be a BB gun. Brown, 18, was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson last year in Ferguson, Missouri, after a scuffle. In 2012, Martin, 17, was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a Florida neighbor of his father’s fiancee, for appearing “suspicious.” Davis, also 17, was shot and killed after an argument over loud music with Florida resident Michael David Dunn.

Clinton tweeted about Monday’s meeting with a note of praise about how the mothers turned their grief into a call to action.

Grateful to spend time today with mothers who have lost a child to violence and turned their grief into a national call to action. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Clinton has been outspoken about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and reforming the nation’s criminal justice system.

But she was interrupted Friday during a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia by a group of activists affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement called #AUCShutItDown.

One of the protesters, Avery Jackson, accused Clinton of being duplicitous during an interview Monday with Roland Martin. He said that her conversations with activists behind “closed doors” are not the same as those she’s having in public.

Clinton appeared to be making progress with the movement after coming under fire this summer for offering tips to protesters on how to best convey their message. What do you think about Clinton’s efforts to reach out to Black voters? Sound off…

