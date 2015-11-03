NewsOne Top 5: Clinton Meets With Families That Lost Children To Gun Violence, 9-Year-Old Gunned Down In Chicago

[anvplayer video=”4229818″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.
“She Understood Where We Were Coming From:” Hillary Clinton Meets With Mothers Of Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, & More
POLICE: 9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Chicago May Have Been Targeted
Rachel Dolezal States Obvious, Admits She Was Born A White Woman
This Video Of Students Bullying A Chicago School Teacher Is Hard To Watch
Three Ways Obama’s Criminal Justice Reforms Will Help Black Families
