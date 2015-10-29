Spring Valley Student Injured In Attack By Cop, Lives In Foster Care

A lawyer for the 16-year-old student at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina who was seen in a viral video being flipped over in her desk by a school resource officer, says the girl suffered injuries from the attack, according to the New York Daily News.

The lawyer, Todd Rutherford, told the News that his client suffered injuries to her face, neck, and arm. He also noted that she lives in foster care.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Wednesday that the deputy, Ben Fields, who worked at the school as a resource officer, has been fired. But the sheriff placed the blame for the incident squarely on the shoulders of the child, essentially saying ‘she started it.’

From the New York Daily News: While her identity, no doubt, will eventually be leaked to the media, it’s the goal of her foster-mother to protect and care for her as well as she can considering the circumstances. She communicated to us that the young victim is devastated and emotionally traumatized by all that has happened to her. School, as you can imagine, could be particularly tough for a young girl who has experienced so much pain and loss in her young life. To think that she has now suffered police brutality and is facing trumped up criminal charges for age-appropriate classroom behavior is just despicable.

Rutherford also represents Niya Kenny, 18, who says she was arrested for sticking up for the girl during the assault. We hope that he can obtain justice for both students.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube Screenshot

Watch Roland Martin, Dr. Jeff Gardere and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the latest developments in the #AssaultAtSpringValleyHigh in the video clip below.

