Chicago Based Art Apparel Brand Says High to Hollywood

Say “High’ To Hollywood

Chicago-based art/apparel brand High End Junkie shows L.A. love Set to debut new collection exclusively at their Hollywood Pop-Up shop on Melrose, October 30th.

Q Hudson is seamlessly blurring the lines between art and fashion through her unique expression as High End Junkie brand. Established in 2013, the brand has quickly become a growing staple within the culture. Featuring custom, 1:1 hand-painted apparel & accessories, her creations are wearable art and have become a favorite among those who appreciate both craft as well as craftsmanship.

The upstart label is showing love to its growing L.A. fan base with a pop-up retail experience on Friday, October 30th at 7306 Melrose from Noon-9pm.

Heading to Hollywood was the next logical step for the brand and it’s owner, seeing as how both the fashion and music industries have definitely taken notice of the High End Junkie aesthetic. Pieces from the brand have been seen adorned upon the crème-de-la-crème of the cool kid set, including Chris Brown in his latest video “Liquor/Zero” and Dej Loaf in Rolling Stone. Renaissance man Nick Cannon has also been seen wearing HEJ and even phoned Hudson personally to express his love for their signature style.

Adding a new chapter in the label’s history, the Hollywood Pop Up Shop will be a gathering of trendsetters, creatives and the fashion forward, all wanting a glimpse of High End Junkie’s new “Premium Dosage” collection, which will premiere as a special LA launch. This collection will feature even higher-end fabrics and accessories adorned with exotic skins and exclusive labeling.

HEJ’s inaugural collection, “White Lines” immediately established a unique aesthetic with pieces marked in bold fonts with statements like “Junkie,” “Addicted to Luxury,” “Crème de la Crème,” and “Handcrafted.” But don’t take the statements as arrogance or negativity, the meanings behind each of them should be taken as good vibes only.

“The word play behind the brand name is meant to inspire. It’s our goal to encourage people to focus on good addictions, Having an addiction to the finer things in life should push you to be best and set yourself to be in a position to attain and maintain the lifestyle you desire”~ QHudson

Currently in it’s second year HEJ remains exclusively online however the pop-up move is a a step to more alternative accessibility. The brand has experienced record growth and international support as a benefit to its heavy online presence and celebrities like Chris Brown and Dej Loaf spotted sporting attire from the HEJ collection. As the brand continues to take a life of its own Q stays busy sketching designs for a mass produced collection which will have a different price point. In addition he is working on his couture high end quality pieces.

