This past weekend, actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s black-ish, and Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, crashed the wedding party of Washington and Lesley Ho.

Check out Anderson and Martin’s rendition of the movie Wedding Crashers, and Anderson’s hilarious toast to the bride and groom – one that the Ho family will never forget. Watch more of the fun below.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Wedding Crashers: Anthony Anderson & Roland Martin Crash A Wedding Reception In Houston was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: