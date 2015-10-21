Cricket Wireless Offers Safety Tips to Make Halloween Safe and Fun for the Whole Family

Atlanta — Halloween’s around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: costumes, carvings and handfuls of candy! But with every bit of trick-or-treat fun, we must remember to keep safety first.

Many parents have given their children cell phones to stay connected in case of an emergency. It’s a good time for parents to talk with their trick-or-treaters about safety. Teach them useful safety features on their devices in case of emergency.

Below are some tips and apps to make Halloween safe and fun for the whole family.

Use your cellphone as a flashlight

Keeping your trick-or-treaters safe as darkness falls is equally as important as ensuring Halloween fun for all.Free flashlight applications (apps) for iPhone and Android devices use the LED light on smartphones and fill your screen with bright white light to illuminate the dark. Some even include fully customizable special effects including Strobe Light, Trippy, S.O.S., Yin-Yang, Halloween, Candy Hearts, Holiday Lights and more!

Keep track of your children while they’re on the go

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children trick-or-treating. Older children should go in groups and agree on a time when they should return home. For extra safety precaution, parents can track their children via the Life360 or GPS Phone Tracker Pro apps, which allows family members to alert one another when they’ve arrived at a destination, follow each other’s movements with minute-by-minute updates and real-time check-ins.

Mobile Device Tips

Pre-program one-touch dial emergency phone numbers in your child’s device in case of emergency. These numbers should include parents, 911, grandparents, trusted friend or neighbor

Inform them not to respond or send personal information to numbers they don’t recognize

If your child’s cell phone has access to the internet, find out if your service provider offers some sort of parental control feature to which you can subscribe

Now that cellphone safety tips have been laid out for your children and tweens, below are a few additional safety measures parents should keep top of mind for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience:

Buy costumes and wigs labeled “flame resistant.”

Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Go only to well-lit houses, remain on porches rather than entering houses and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

If you need assistance with downloading apps to your mobile phone or are looking to upgrade your device and services, please visit your neighborhood Cricket Wireless store. To locate the store nearest you or check out Cricket’s latest offers, visit us online at www.Cricketwireless.com.

Cricket Wireless Offers Safety Tips to Make Halloween Safe and Fun for the Whole Family was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: